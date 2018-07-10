Groove with Larry Lee and the Back in the day band

You have a chance to check out one of the single largest street art fairs in the state this week. The Wyandotte Street Fair has be going on for years and it just keeps getting better. It runs Wednesday through Saturday and the Friday night headliners, Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band, joined us in studio and gave a preview of what can be expected at the art fair Friday night.

More than 200 artist, 25 restaurants and dozens of local merchants will be there with live music everyday. This will be the 57th year for the art fair and Larry Lee has performed at many of them. Live in the D's Tati Amare asked Lee what he likes about the Wyandotte Street Fair. "Its on the water, what a wonderful time. All the vendors and the art, it's a great time down in Wyandotte," said Lee.

The band will perform for an hour and a half. Lee said "you'll get a whole lot of funk in that hour and a half, everything from Bruno Mars to Frank Sinatra."

Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band will be headlining the Wyandotte Street Fair Friday at 8pm.