Learn how to be 'sun smart' this summer with Priority Health

The sun is finally shining more and the weather is getting warmer. That makes us want to go outside and soak it all up, but you also wanted to be "sun smart" before heading outside. Molly McCoy, the Director Of Client Services with our friends at Priority Health, joined Tati Amare to discuss important guidelines people should follow when heading out in the sun.

McCoy said there are over 5 million cases of skin cancer diagnosed in the U.S. every year. She went on to say 85% of the melanoma diagnoses are directly related to exposure or repeated exposure to the sun. McCoy said Priority Health is committed to engaging with the community and teaching people about proper sun exposure protection.

Preventative actions are the best way to combat skin cancer and health issues due to sun exposure. McCoy said to put on a sunscreen e at least 15 minutes before going out into the sun. Make sure your skin is completely covered, McCoy said the average adult needs a full ounce of sunscreen to cover their body. She also said to reapply sun screen at least every two hours, even more often if near reflective surfaces like sand, water and even snow.

It is highly recommended for people to see a board-certified dermatologist if they suspect something is wrong or notice changes in moles on their body. Early detection of skin cancer is key, according to McCoy who is also a melanoma survivor. There's a way people can keep an eye on possible skin cancer called the ABCDE method. First is "A", which stands for asymmetry, meaning one side of a mole doesn't match the other. Next is "B", or border irregularity, "C" stands for color or whether the color of the mole is uneven. "D" is for diameter, with sizes to note bigger than a pea or 6 mm; and "E" is for evolving or changing in size and/or color over a period of time.

To learn more about the ways to stay safe in the sun, visit thinkhealth.priorityhealth.com.

This segment is sponsored by Priority Health.