Learn How To Make The Perfect Cup Of Coffee

In honor of National Coffee Day, January 18, we learned how to make the perfect cup of coffee at home.

As some of you may know,Tati happens to be a coffee fanatic, and she asked the owner of one of her favorite coffee shops,The Red Hook, to join us on the show. Sandi Haeselgrave taught us how to make that gourmet cup of coffee.

Haeselgrave had a ton of secrets pertaining to what goes into a perfect cup of gourmet coffee, including two at home methods, the French press and Chemex.

The French Press

Take a half of cup of coffee grounds Put the coffee in the bottom, make it level and fully saturate the grounds Let it brew for 4 minutes, fill it halfway and let it sit for 1 minute Break the crust and plunge it. (A nice big bloom means a lot of flavor!) Enjoy!

The Chemex

First dump the coffee into the Chemex filter and level it off Then pour a little water over the grounds to get them wet enough for a little bloom The coffee will then begin to pour down into the Chemex

The difference between the French press and the Chemex is that the Chemex is a clean, crisp cup of coffee as apposed to the chewy French Press. The Chemex was invented in 1941 and the French Press in 1929.

Sandi and Tati then invited our Executive Producer Tammy onto the show to taste the delicious coffee.

You can taste the wonderful coffee that Sandi makes at her coffee shop, The Red Hook in 8025 Agnes St, Detroit, MI 48214.