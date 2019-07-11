Lesser known summer skin care tips

While we're all enjoying the summer weather and sun, we're also showing a little more skin. Dr. Brittany Carter-Snell of the Carter Snell Skin Center in Midtown shared with us some lesser known tips on how to take care of your skin in the sun.

The first tip Dr. Carter-Snell suggested is that when you are buying sunscreen, there are two things you need to look out for. The first, it needs to be a broad spectrum and second, it needs to have an SPF 30 or higher.

The second tip is to use mineral sunscreen instead of chemical sunscreen if you have sensitive skin. However, both types of sunscreens equally protect you.

The third tip is a pill called Heliocare that anyone can take every day or just when you are going to be exposed to extreme sunlight. Dr. Carter-Snell made it clear that it is not a substitute for sunscreen but an additive.

The fourth tip is to protect your scalp other than wearing a hat. Any sunscreen that is good for your skin is good for your scalp. You can even buy sunscreen spray specifically made for your scalp.

The last tip is to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours or 80 minutes if you are in the water.