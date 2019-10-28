Lessons Learned at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit

The Forbes Under 30 Summit is underway at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. This multi-day event highlights the best young leader who are paving the way in technology, entertainment, fashion and more. It's the first summit Detroit will host over the next three years and the celebrity speakers who come to this event are no stranger to success.

Many of the headlining speakers are over 30 years old, so I when asked a couple of them what is a key life lesson one should know by the time they turn 30, the answers were powerful and insightful.

Olympic figure skater, author and cultural influencer, Adam Rippon, said by the time a person turns 30, they've most likely have learned so much in the last decade. With that knowledge, you should know who you are and what you stand for and not forget that in your journey.

Rippon said he is proud of the lessons he's learned from the ups and downs of his life, and he can't wait to move forward with is continued success and new chapters ahead, figuratively and literally from his new book Beautiful on the Outside.

Actress Sophia Bush said she is learning more about the business world and how it is important for young people, especially women, to invest not only in businesses in their communities, but also in themselves. Bush, who starred on the NBC show, Chicago P.D., is a partner/investor in the blow-bay hair salon, Detroit Blows. She wishes she would have been more aggressive in learning about owning and running a business when she was in her 20s.

Now that she knows what it takes to be a successful business owner, she is using her status and business savvy to teach other women that it can be done and how to no take no for an answer.

For more of my interview with Adam Rippon, visit my Facebook page Kila Peeples LITD.