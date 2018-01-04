Let's Set Your Weekend Plans!

Time to help you set your weekend plans for this first weekend of 2018! Our friend and founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design, Rich Rice is here to give us all the details on what's happening around the D!

If you're into music you can check out the Detroit Music Festival, it's one night and two stages. Located at St. Andrews Hall, doors open at 3PM and it's open to all ages, pre-sale tickets start at $15.

Looking for some comedy? MGM Grand is the place to be on Saturday, January 6th! Comedian Tiffany Haddish is in town. She starred in the movie "Girl's Trip" and hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last year. It's called the "#She-Ready Tour" shows are 7 and 10PM Saturday, January 6th, tickets start at $29.

It's National Trivia Day and you could learn a lot about women of Detroit this weekend. Wild Women of Detroit Bus Tour examines the rich history of women in Detroit, and influence on the city today. The event is Saturday, January 6th at 6:30PM. Tickets are $42 and the tours leave from Eastern Market.

For those looking to get a new start this year there's something for you in Royal Oak. This is the New Year New You Wellness Expo at the Royal Oak Farmers Market. You can check out products, services, programs and more. All focused on self-improvement in the new year. This is happening Saturday, January 6th beginning at 7AM and running until 1PM.

For all things happening in the the D check out the Live Guide here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide#/