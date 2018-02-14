Great Deals For Dining In The D

A delicious dinner night out is something a lot of people will indulge in, but we all know the joy of dining out is more than just a Valentine's Day event. If you want to savor the flavor of Detroit, you should check out Detroit Restaurant Week which starts this Friday, February 16th and runs through February 25th.

Chef Aaron Solley from Craft Work joined us in the studio today to talk about the event.

Detroit Restaurant Week features $29-$39 dish prices. Craft Work is offering 3 courses, an appetizer, entree, and a dessert.

Solley brought in a few dishes from the restaurant that will be featured in the event; including grilled quail, buttermilk panna cotta, and beet salad.

Craft Work is a local bar and restaurant in the West Village of Detroit, off of Vandyke and Jefferson. To find more information on the restaurant, visit their website or search them on social media.

Nearly 2 dozen restaurants are participating in Detroit Restaurant Week.