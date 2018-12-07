Let Tino G's 'Dumpster Machine' rock you into the weekend

Live in the D ended the week rocking out to Tino G's "Dumpster Machine." The band has a new album called "Low Flyin" and an upcoming show at Otus Supply in Ferndale on December 28th.

In studio the band sang the song "I Almost Played With The Stooges" which is a true story about how lead singer Tino Gross was close to playing drums for The Stooges.

Gross said their concert on the 28th will have a local all-star lineup and will be a big party.

You can get the new album on Spotify, iTtunes and Google Play.