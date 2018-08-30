Let's help you plan your Labor Day Weekend

It's Labor Day weekend and there's plenty to do around the D this weekend if you're still looking to make plans. AJ Williams, the City, Life & Style editor from the Michigan Chronicle, joined us in studio with some great ideas.

First, AJ talked about the Michigan State Fair. This is happening at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Thursday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 3. There's live music, carnival rides, carnival food, animals, a special drone light show, circus acts and much more. Prices for the fair vary depending on what it is you want to do.

Also happening this weekend is the Detroit Jazz Festival, which celebrates its 39th anniversary. This event is free to the public. The main stage is at Hart Plaza in downtown, but there are other stages in parks throughout the city. Check their website for more information about performers and locations.

At Chene Park this Friday night, you can see The Roots from "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon". Their show had to be rescheduled to Aug. 31 due to some circumstances that kept them from performing with Common earlier this summer. Tickets are still available and start at $41.

In West Bloomfield, you're invited to join the Walk4Friendship. The annual walk raises money and awareness for The Friendship Circle, a Michigan charity that supports friendship and inclusion for children with special needs. You can still donate and sign up for the walk which is Sunday, September 2nd, at the West Bloomfield Town Hall.

Finally, you can be "Dancing In The Streets" in Ann Arbor this Sunday. The free Labor Day weekend event encourages you to move to the music at the corner of Main Street and Washington Street. It happens from 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. There are all kinds of different music to dance to and presentations of different styles of dancing.

To see more of what's happening in Ann Arbor, check out allaboutannarbor.com.

To see more of the events happening in and around Detroit, check out the Live Guide.