Lexi gets us in the holiday spirit with 'A Motown Gospel Christmas'

This Music Monday is here to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Local singer Lexi has released her first album in six years, called "Just Listen" and is now part of a "A Motown Gospel Christmas."

She performed her single which is an updated rendition of the Jackson 5 classic "Give Love on Christmas Day."

Besides music, she has quite a following online, with more than 30 million views on YouTube and nearly 300,000 subscribers on her Lexitelevision channel on YouTube.

"A Motown Gospel Christmas" is available both physically and digitally where music is sold and streamed.