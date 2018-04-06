Life hacks that will make your life easier!

Here at Live in the D we're all about finding ideas to make your life easier. So our team thought we would share some cool hacks we've discovered that make our own lives a bit better. Our Michelle Oliver and Kila Peeples joined Tati and Jason in the studio today to show us some of their life hacks.

Tati showed us a nifty hack to avoid seeds when squeezing juice out of a lemon.

Have you ever accidently written with permanent marker on a dry-erase board? Jason showed us how to fix that in an instant.

If you ever find yourself in a pinch for a chip clip, Kila has just the hack to easily seal a chip bag-without a clip!

If you're an avid coffee or tea drinker, and find your mugs becoming stained, Michelle has an easy solution for you.

We also have a bonus hack to help you hang a picture on a wall-with a fork! Check it out on our Live in the D webpage at http://4-liveinthed.com. It is also posted on our Facebook page.