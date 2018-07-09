Fun beyond the concerts at Detroit's landmark amphitheater

Jason and Tati talked with Shahida Mausi, the president and CEO of "The Right Productions," about a one-of-a-kind beverage you can only find at Chene Park in Detroit.

It is the famous "blue drink". People crave this drink when they come to Chene Park because of its unique taste created by one of Mausi's sons. It is a secret recipe, but Jason described the taste of the drink like a frozen Bomb Pop popsicle.

Mausi also talked about some of her experiences at the park and said a few of her favorite performances included Bobby Womack, Tina Marie and Smokey Robinson where Aretha Franklin actually came to watch Robinson perform and gave him a proclamation awarded to him from the city of Detroit.