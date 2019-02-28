'Lightning Thief' rocks Detroit

It started as a best-selling novel, then was turned into a movie. Now, it's a musical production that's touring the nation and making a stop in Detroit. "The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson The Musical" is at the Fisher Theatre now through March 9 as part of Broadway In Detroit. Two of the actors from the show, Ryan Knowles and Sarah Beth Pfeifer, joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr in studio to talk about the show.

Both actors say it helps to brush up on a little Greek mythology before you see the show. It all surrounds The story follows teenager Percy, who is kind of a screwup and continually gets expelled from school. "I don't think this is a spoiler because you find out in the first 10 minutes of the musical, but it turns out he's actually the son of the Greek god Poseidon," said Pfeifer. "Eventually he goes to a place called Camp Half-Blood where all these different demigods are training and he eventually has to save the world."

Knowles and Pfeifer said they play nine characters each in the show, because there are only seven actors for the entire production. Knowles said there are many quick changes behind the scenes, but the costume designer did a great job so they can quickly get in and out of costumes.

Both of the actors said they hadn't read the books prior to landing their roles in the show, but they have since read the novels.

Carr asked the actors if they enjoy talking on radio shows and doing TV interviews to promote the show. "It's a great way to get to know a town," said Knowles. Pfeifer added that they are impressed with the city.

