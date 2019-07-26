Listen to the cool jazz harmonies of The Four Freshmen at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe

The Four Freshman, a quartet of singers and musicians, have been traveling the world playing jazz and harmonizing for 70 years. The band has influenced other performers and musicians with their catchy sounds and smooth musical abilities. More than 25 men have been a part of the quartet since it started in the 1940s, and the current line up stopped by Live in the D to share their music.

After they performed, Bob Ferreira spoke on behalf of the group. He discussed how much they love to come to Detroit, especially playing at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe. It is the 10 consecutive year The Four Freshmen have played there and they love everything from the food to the patrons.

Frerreira said the group members come from all kinds of musical backgrounds and influences, but when the four musicians get together, the jazzy tunes they sing are magical!

The Four Freshmen will be playing Friday and Saturday nights at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe at 97 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms.