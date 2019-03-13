Celebrate Detroit with 313 Day Happy Hour

It's 3/13; what are you planning to do to celebrate The D?

Kalisha Davis and Charnae Sanders from the Detroit Historical Society have a suggestion!

313 Day Happy Hour is all about drinks, music and learning about Detroit. Hosted by the Detroit Historical Society, this event will feature historical artifacts from the city alongside modern entertainment like music from The Aadizookaan and great beverages by Pop Up and Pour. There will also be giveaways and a chance to look through some of their 250,000 artifacts from Detroit's amazing history.

Detroit's history is always being made, and while many of the artifacts are from long-passed eras, there are also some from our recent history. A Yamaha drum machine from the days of break dancing and techno (invented in Detroit, thank you very much) appears alongside other modern artifacts, like Rip Hamilton's face mask from the 2004 NBA Championship. These are only a few of the many fascinating pieces that help tell Detroit's story.

313 Day is happening tonight, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Detroit Historical Museum.