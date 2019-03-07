Live in the D: Experience the Holi Festival in Troy

The beginning of spring is a popular time for festivals and one of the most colorful is the Holi Festival in the Indian culture. There is a local celebration taking place at the Troy Community Center this weekend on Sunday March 10th starting at 4pm.

Organizer Rachna Chandra joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to explain what the festival celebrates. "Holi Festival is all about colors, love and friendship. It starts with lighting a bonfire which symbolizes good over bad.". The next day, celebrants fling colors at each other and enjoy other festivities, like delicious snacks and dancing. Troy's Holi festival will also have a kids fashion show, featuring beautiful Indian outfits and Bollywood-style dances.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 5-18 and free for children under 5, but they are going quick! You can still pick them up online. For more information, check out the festival's Facebook page.