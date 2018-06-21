Give archery tag a try!

There's a new game that is starting to take over the Detroit area and it combines two old-school sports into one.

Most people growing up played tag with their friends but this has a different twist.

It's at the Total Sports Complex in Farmington and it gives you a chance to explore your inner Olympian or Cupid.

Archery tag is its name and hitting people with a foam-tipped arrow is the game.

This out-of-the-box extreme sport has been striking a chord with people since 2011.

You need a group of at least 4 or more to play, so this could be a great family outing or something co-workers could do as a team building event.

Total Sports Complex is offering $25 off to anyone who comes in to play archery tag and mentions our show, Live in the D.