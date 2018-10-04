Set your plans for this weekend with these events!

It's time to set your weekend plans! Rich Rice, founder of event planning company Detroit by Design, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr on Thursday's show to discuss events happening around the D this weekend.

One event happening in Corktown will be closing down streets! It is Open Streets Detroit and there will be food, vendors and activities for families. The event is free to attend and will be from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday.

There will also be a triathlon of yoga on Belle Isle this weekend. It is called Wanderlust 108 and it will consist of a 5K run, yoga and meditation sessions. This is a ticketed event so you have to register on its website.

Oktoberfest is coming to an end this Sunday, but this event is sending it out with a bang! OktoBeerfest is happening in Ferndale Friday through Sunday. There will be food, games, a stein-hoisting contest and, of course, beer. The event is happening on 9 Mile just east of Woodward and there is a $3 entrance fee.

"The Evil Dead" is coming to life on stage once again in Detroit. "Evil Dead: The Musical" is a comedy take on the horror genre but just as gory. This event is good for adults who want to get into the Halloween spirit. It is at the City Theatre inside Hockeytown Cafe. It runs now through Oct. 27.