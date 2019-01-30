Is the keto diet right for you?

We are still in the month of January which means there's still time for some last minute New Year's resoltuions. Jason and Tati had the chance to learn about the keto diet from fitness expert Jody Treirweiler.

"Keto stands for ketogenic or ketosis, which is putting your body through a process of using fat for energy instead of carbohydrates for energy," said Treirweiler. She also explained that in order to maintain the keto diet you will have to stick to meats and green foods without starches and sugar.

Treirweiler then showed off some of the sugar and gluten free products from a company called Lakanto. She said Lakanto has a lot of products that allows people to stay on the keto diet without missing out on foods like pancakes, waffles, syrup, and brownies.

If you want to find out more great fitness ideas, search social media for Jody's Fit Life.