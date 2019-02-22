4 tips to keep in mind when picking the perfect wedding dress

Raeshawn Bumphers joined Kim DeGiluio to share four tips on choosing a wedding dress!

Bumfers is the Founder of Pink Poodle Dress Lounge, a dress shop in Detroit. The shop creates an expereince for customers searching for the perfect wedding dress.

Time of Day:

The first thing to consider before going shopping is the wedding time of day.

"Our perfect dress for an early wedding is our tea length dress made by Dolly Couture Bridal," said Bumphers. "It's light weight and flattering for most body shapes," she continued.

The Season:

The season is something to keep in mind; is it a winter wedding? Is it a summer wedding? Is it a destination wedding?

2-in-1 Trend:

"The 2-in-1 trend is perfect for a bride looking for two different styles on her wedding day," said Bumphers. "Saving money and time," she continued.

Over The Top:

Bumphers gave a tip for the over the top brides who desire to be a fairytale princess on their special day. "You want to go with the ball gown, it will give you the princess look," Bumphers suggested.

The final tip Bumphers shared was to start wedding dress shopping early!

Pink Poodle Dress Lounge is located at 9215 East Jefferson, for every look the shop has a variety of dresses to choose from.