Local singers coming together for an Aretha Franklin tribute concert

It's a special Music Monday with a preview of a tribute concert set for this weekend for Detroit's own Queen of Soul. Show producer Joan Belgrave, Joe Pep and the rest of the Undisputed Truth band joined Tati and Jason today for Music Monday. The Detroit singers wanted to showcase their talent today, to get viewers excited about their Friday performance at the Detroit Institute of Arts Theatre.

They will be honoring the late Aretha Franklin by singing some of the Queen of Soul's hits. Belgrave advised that there will be other performers at this event like EJ Johnson from Enchantment, Thornetta Davis, Mack Scott from the Miracles, Lisa McCall, Aretha's choreographer for 30 years and more.

Belgrave also said that she made sure the event will be more than a tribute, she wanted to create something that Aretha would be proud of. "I think she will be smiling down on us," said Belgrave. Pep said that performing for a concert that pays tribute to Franklin takes on a lot of meaning for him, because she has done so much for entertainers and the Detroit community.

If you want to know more about this event check out the Detroit Institute of Art Theatre website.