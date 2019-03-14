See 'Tap Dogs' for one night only at the Fox Theater

What comes to mind when you think of tap dancing? Tuxedo tails? Top hats? A construction site?

If that last one seems out of place then the Dein Perry, maker of "Tap Dogs", has done his job well. He wanted to create a tap show that can speak to a modern audience, which meant no fancy suits or stories about royalty. Instead, it's a story of a group of guys at a work site.

Dein Perry’s "Tap Dogs" is considered by some to be Australia’s most successful theatrical export. Thursday night only, at 7:30 p.m., the award-winning show will be performed at the Fox Theater by some of the best entertainers around. The show features high-energy dance by six dancers and two musicians who bring the work site to life in a spectacular fashion.

The award winning show is 85-minutes long and has no intermission, meaning you're watching a test of endurance as well as skill! Get a taste of what to expect in the video above.