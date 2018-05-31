Pewabic house & garden show

Pewabic is a name that's been known in Detroit for more than 100 years and for years they have been making pottery and ceramic pieces that showcase the pride of Detroit and Michigan.

Steve Mcbride, Pewabic executive director, stopped by the show to talk about the Pewabic House and Garden Show on June 7th – 10th.

Steve showed us some of the pieces that will be on display as well as other handmade crafts and talked about some of the events that will happened at the show.

There will also be a Biergarden where beer will be served in pewabic pint glasses.