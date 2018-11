Everyone just had to set their clocks backward an hour to end daylight saving time. Tati wondered if it actually makes a difference to people.

She headed over to Milano Bakery to ask the question: How does the time change impact you?

The consensus was that most people dread having less sunlight, but it only takes a short time to get used to it.

Some said that the time change makes them very tired, but it's ultimately just a minor inconvenience.