Live in the D: 'The Voice' finalist sings in Detroit

In May of 2017, Lauren Duski made it through blind auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and live eliminations to reach the finals of season 13 of "The Voice."

Duski, from Gaylord, Michigan, had the entire state behind her on her journey as she sang songs that were top sellers on the I-Tunes charts, and she wowed the crowd weekly with her amazing voice.

Duski joined Jason and Tati on the couch to tell them how life has been after “The Voice" season finale last year.

She also talked about how she moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her musical goals and what it has been like coming back to her home state for performances following national exposure on "The Voice."