Four Corners Diner in Romeo wins Vote 4 The Best: American Dining

Don't you hate the battle of figuring out where to eat? That's where our Vote 4 The Best guide comes in. It can help you find all the best places to eat around town, as voted by you.

Tuesday we revealed the winner of the category American Dining! Four Corners in Romeo came in first place, followed by Taystee's Burgers in Dearborn and Black Rock Bar and Grill with multiple locations!

We welcomed Four Corners Diner owner Marty Hutnick and Chef Robert Edmunds on the show to tell us more about the great diner they have! Hutnick said, "It's just crazy, I didn't think it could get to this, we worked hard to get to this goal."

One of their most popular dishes is the Southern Skillet. Edmunds showed us how he puts the dish together. The skillet has potato, sausage, peppers and onions topped with Four Corners very own gravy and sprinkled cheese. Some of the other dishes they brought to show were their famous bulldog crunch dessert, apple dumplings, pulled pork sliders and homemade coleslaw and potato chips.

In 2015 Hutnick decided to open a restaurant in Romeo, which is their home town. Live in the D's Jason Carr asked Hutnick how the name Four Corners come about. She said, "We opened it up to the community and had them help us name the restaurant." She went on to say how they received over 300 entries for suggestions."Four Corners Diner just seemed to be the no brainer, it needed to be Four Corners Diner because that's who Romeo is."

This is the first year they gave away a Four Corners Culinary Scholarship and the plan to continue to give culinary scholarships in the future.