Colorful expo blends culture and style in the D

The Headwrap Expo this weekend is a great way to learn about different cultures.

There are many different styles and fabrics used for this colorful expression for cultures around the world.

The founder of the Headwrap Expo, Zarinah El-Amin Naeem joined Live in the D to show everyone different headwraps and how to wear them differently.

Naeem said it doesn't matter what the headwrap looks like at the start because its only matters what it looks like at the end.

She showed off the different styles of headwraps and how they differ in usage and type.

The Headwrap Expo is Oct. 14 at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. All educators get free admission with a school ID.