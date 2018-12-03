Live In The D's "Phantom of the Opera" contest

Live In The D is giving away tickets to "The Phantom of the Opera."

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Live in the D hosts will ask a "Phantom" trivia question. Watch Live In The D for the correct answer to that day's question. You can enter each day during the contest entry period - between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a chance to win tickets.

On Friday, one lucky entrant will be announced for the Grand Prize of four tickets as well as a dinner at Roast restaurant!

Submit your answers below. Entrants can only win once, but you can enter as many times as you like!