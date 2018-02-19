Local Art That You Can Wear Around The D

Some of the best things about homegrown businesses are the unique finds you can't get anywhere else. Susan Rogal, owner of Vitrine Gallery and Gifts, and founder of "Art Wear Detroit" joined us in the studio today. She brought along Sanda Cook, the next artist to be featured as part of Art Wear Detroit.

Vitrine Gallery supports artists and artisans not only in Detroit, but all around the world. They take local art and turn them into fashion, housewares, and office supplies.

A good part of the store features Detroit and Michigan artists.

Cook says that being featured in Art Wear Detroit is a big accomplishment. She says she loves Detroit, and loves to make people happy with her art.

The gallery will be displaying Cook's work on March 2 from 6-9pm, where you can enjoy wine and appetizers and look at beautiful art work.

Vitrine Gallery is located at 2758 Coolidge Highway in Berkley.