Local boxing hero explains what makes the city 'My Detroit'

Everybody has their favorite places in Detroit, and some are off the beaten path. For Khali Sweeney, his path may have been tough but he came out on top. Sweeney founded a boxing gym for kids that has a 100% high school graduation rate. His work with children led him to be a top 10 finalist for the CNN Hero contest in 2017. In the Live in the D segment called, "My Detroit", Sweeney highlighted some of the things that make Detroit home for him.

The first place was his gym, the Downtown Detroit Boxing Gym on E. Vernor Highway. Sweeney says the gym doesn't just focus on teaching kids how to box, they also have educational classes that help them excel at school. The gym is designed to bring in not just the kid who's being bullied but also the bully, to find out why they are choosing that particular way of expressing anger.

Next Sweeney went to his childhood home, a two-story house now on the verge of collapse. He said he believed he lived on one of the last dirt roads in Detroit, sharing a flat with another family. He would look at his home versus the homes on nearby East Grand Boulevard and think he was in Detroit's version of Hollywood. It was a great escape for him to drive the boulevard on his way to Belle Isle.

The last stop on Sweeney's tour was the Ambassador Bridge, due to his love of bridges. Sweeney says he used to be scared of bridges but then he realized how they brought two different places together and after safely going over the Ambassador, he quickly changed his mind. He now collects photographs of bridges and appreciates the beauty in their architecture.