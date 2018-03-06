Local Restaurants Teaming Up To Help The Hungry In Detroit

Do you know what you're having for lunch? Maybe fried chicken or, how does a bowl of delicious soup to warm you up on a day like this sound? A lot of people in the D might not have much at all for lunch. There's an event we are involved with that's helping fill people up who might otherwise go hungry.

Bonnie Mellos, Co-Chair of Empty Bowls Detroit and John Vermiglio, Executive Chef at Grey Ghost joined us to talk about Empty Bowls.

Empty Bowls Detroit is an event in its 11th year that supports Cass Community Social Services and all of the money raised goes directly to their food program, including 100% of ticket sales. They also have bowls that were created and designed by members of the community, including our very own Jason Carr and Tati Amare, these bowls will be auctioned off to further support the cause.

The Event will have soup from 26 different restaurants around the D including Grey Ghost. John Vermiglio will be cooking up his original recipe for his Cuban Sandwich Soup.

The Empty Bowls Detroit Event is Friday, March 9th at Eastern Market. There will be food and live music all to support the hungry in Detroit. For more information, visit http://EmptyBowlsDetroit.com

Cubano Sandwich Soup Recipe

Serves 4‐6

Ingredients:

• 1 Lb. Pork Shoulder, cut into medium ‐ large pieces

• 1 Lb. Smoked Ham, Diced

• 4 Qts. Chicken Stock

• 2 ea. Yellow Onion, small diced

• 1 bulb Garlic, Minced

• 2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

• 2 Tbsp. Dried Dill

• 2 Tbsp. Fresh Lemon Juice

• Salt to Taste

• French Bread Croutons for Garnish

• Minced Chives for Garnish

• Finely Grated Swiss Cheese for Garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a crock pot set on high, put a splash of olive oil in the bottom of the pan and sear the pieces of pork shoulder until browned on all sides. Remove from pot and set aside. Add in the onions and garlic and cook until translucent, stirring occasionally. Return pork shoulder to the pot and cover with chicken stock. Bring to a boil and reduce to a low simmer. Let cook for1.5‐2 hours or until shoulder is tender and falling apart. Add in remaining ingredients, season with salt, top with croutons, chives and Swiss cheese.