A shopping extravaganza in the D this weekend

At Live In The D, we love shopping local and supporting homegrown businesses, and we have an event that makes it easy for you. "All Things Detroit" gathers more than 250 small businesses in Eastern Market and draws about 12,000 shoppers at a time. Jennyfer Crawford, founder of "All Things Detroit" and owner of "Ask Jennyfer," joined us in the studio to talk about this shopping extravaganza happening this Sunday, Nov. 4.

Crawford was inspired to start this event because she wanted to help people like herself, who have a passion for doing what they love. Crawford doesn't actually make products but she enjoys helping out by marketing and branding for other businesses. Crawford brought in a few items that will be at the event, including a tote bag that will be given to the first 1,000 customers.

She also had items from "Picture Detroit", which is run by a local photographer in the D and who made a 2019 calendar showcasing the city, and All American Canning Co., which makes jams and jellies inspired by Michigan products such as Vernors and Faygo. Crawford also brought in items from Joyful Creations, which makes bags by hand out of cork material. All of these businesses are women-owned and are being highlighted in celebration of National Women in Business Month.

Crawford says the purpose of the event is shopping and to get you ready for the holiday season. They will have a video game truck for kids to play while you shop. They will have 250 business that will include candles, clothing and hand made ceramics, and they will keep you entertained and full with live music and food trucks.

For more information you can head to their website or download their mobile app called "All Things Detroit." General admissions is $5. If you want to beat the crowd, you can purchase your tickets online for $15, which includes a food voucher, beverage voucher, tote bag and the opportunity to shop for an hour before general admission costumers.