This Festival of Trees in Dearborn will put you in the holiday spirit

There's a magical festival this weekend to get you into the holiday spirit and help out children in our community. The Festival of Trees kicks off with a gala Saturday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Our friends Scott Killingbeck and Theresa Diefenbach, with the Festival of Trees, spoke to Tati Amare about the event. They were also joined by Larry Burns, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

The Festival of Trees is the largest fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation. They are celebrating 34 years of raising money for pediatric research. Over the years, millions of dollars have been raised to help children who are sick and need assistance and their families.

Tati Amare will be hosting the gala at 8pm Saturday November 17th. The event opens to the public Sunday November 18th and runs thru November 25th. This year's event will feature centerpieces, wreaths, gingerbread houses and, of course, trees of all sizes. There is also Herbie the Hedgehog, a stuffed animal made in partnership with Avon. Items will be available for purchase.



General admission tickets are still available. For more information, visit the website fot.org.