Look at these spook-tacular items for Halloween parties!

Halloween is coming up and many parents are planning parties for the kids. So how can you throw a spooky party without spending too much?

Local mommy blogger Milena Meek joined Live in the D to show everyone how.

She first showed the Halloween monster wreath. She used a foam ring and wrapped a boa around it and added big googly eyes.

She made Halloween-themed snacks as well. Meek created pumpkin-themed applesauce packets using orange duct tape.

Lastly, she showed off some homemade games, like pumpkin ring toss and witch cauldron toss using ping pong balls made to look like eyes. These are sure to be fun for all ages!

All of these things are easy to create and make your Halloween party fun and spooky!