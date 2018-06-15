Look who stopped by ahead of their concert

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe joined us live in the studio. Bell Biv DeVoe with Bobby Brown are now touring as RBRM.

Every time they come to Detroit they draw in a large crowd of supporters and fans. We asked the group what do they like most about touring here, Ronnie DeVoe answered by saying, "We have a residency at Chene Park so at least one time a year, but very often we come a couple times because we have some of the best fans on the planet in this city. I just love the whole Hart Plaza, RiverWalk area."

Tati Amare asked if we are going to hear any New Edition songs on at the concert at Chene Park this Saturday. "It's a special show for us, it's our first time in Detroit as Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike," Rickey Bell said, going on to say that, "it is not the new name of New Edition, this is BBD and Bobbie Brown coming together to make one show with one band and not on stage separately."

The group has been working together since their teen years, we asked how does the group dynamic work. Michael Bivins said "We listen to each other, we listen to understand not listen to reply. Ultimately for having that love for what we got from the streets of Boston Massachusetts, you're not suppose to be able to make it out of the element. And God blessed us to be able travel the country and the world."

The show is going to be amazing! Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike aka. RBRM will be at Chene Park Saturday, June 16th. at 8pm.