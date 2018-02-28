Looking For A Change This Spring?

Spring holidays are just around the corner. Easter and Passover are important times when families gather around their dining room tables for a special meal. So why not make the setting special too?

Lynn Sebastian, Director of Sales at our friends Gardner White joined us in the studio today to talk about the different changes we can make in our home.

Spring is a time to make a fresh start for many and we can change up both our style and our lives with Gardner White.

Style is a great place to start when thinking about freshening up your home. Sebastian brought in a beautiful dining room set to show us called "the Fleming," a contemporary two-toned set. The set is made out of tropical solids, which are all sustainable resources. The chairs are polyester, with a walnut veneer to match the table top.

Sebastian, the sales trainer at the store, said she teaches all employees one big rule: give every customer the information they need to make the best buying decision. Gardner White's number one goal is to make their customers completely happy and always keep coming back.

If you are looking to change up your life, Gardner White has a job fair that can offer all kinds of opportunities. The fair on March 2nd and 3rd hires for all positions at all locations, with on the spot interviews and hiring.

Gardner White is the only Michigan based family owned business that is operated by the family as well. Sebastian said when you work for Gardner you are not just a number, you are a member of the family.

March is Mattress Month for the store, with huge sales on mattresses.

For more on all that Gardner White offers and about the jobs available, visit their website www.Gardner-White.com