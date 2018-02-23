Live In The D

Looking For A Great Escape This Weekend?

Let's talk new movies hitting the big screen this weekend. 

The new comedy Game Night comes out this weekend, which stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The characters gather for a "game night" that's a murder mystery party. Things get a little crazy once they realize that what they think is a game turns out to be much more. 

Our Movie Reviewer Greg Russell got a chance to sit down with the cast and talk to them about the crazy comedy in the film.

Russell gave this movie 4 out of 5 reels. He says it's a funny movie that is a great escape for the weekend.

Another great film to see this weekend is Annihilation. Annihilation stars Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Gina Rodriguez. The film is a science-fiction thriller. Portman plays a biologist who signs up for a dangerous secret expedition after something bad happens to her husband inside a designated are that defies the laws of nature. 

Russell also got a chance to talk to the stars of this movie about the heart-racing thriller. He says Annihilation is a solid 3 out of 5 reels, and is great if you love sci-fi thrillers that make you think!

