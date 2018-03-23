A New Movie Sure To Make You Laugh

If you're in the mood for laughs, there's a new movie hitting theaters that comes from the creator of Veep and it stars an ensemble cast. The Death of Stalin is a comical look at the power struggle of those left in charge, after the infamous dictator dies.

Jason Isaacs, one of the stars of the show, joined us live from Los Angeles today.

The Death of Stalin is about Russia's struggle for power in the 1950's after Stalin dies. The movie is based on true events in history. Isaac plays Marshal Zhukov, who is the Head of the Red Army.

Isaac said that he had the time of his life working along side of Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, and many more talented actors in this film.

The Death of Stalin opens in select theaters March 23 including the Michigan Theater, Maple Art Theater, Main Art Theater, and the Troy Grand.