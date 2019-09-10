Meet your new best friend at the Detroit Zoo this weekend!

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm

"Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo" is the perfect place to find a loving animal to add to your family. Anna Crissman from the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) sat down to chat with Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about the annual adoption event. MHS, and their many partners, bring more than 300 animals to the Detroit Zoo to find their forever home. The event runs from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Friday, September 13th and 10 a.m. -5 p.m. on September 14th. Zoo admission is not required.

Anna also brought a friend to the show, a 3-month-old Tabby kitten named Cornbread. This sweet and sensitive guy is looking for a loving family. Our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for the person who decides to adopt Cornbread.

