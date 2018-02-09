Looking For A Snow Day Activity?

Greg Russell joined us in the studio today to talk about the latest movies in theaters.

Russell had a lot of good things to say about the new family fun movie, Peter Rabbit. Russell said that James Cordon, who plays Peter, did a fantastic job and is hilarious in the role. The movie is live action, and although animated, the rabbits actually look real.

Russell got a chance to talk to the actors of the film and see what they had to say. James Cordon said that at first he was intimidated by the big role, because it is such a classic and loved piece of literature.

Peter Rabbit is the perfect movie to take your kids to on this snowy weekend.

Russell went on to talk about the new movie, 15 :17 To Paris. The movie, directed by Clint Eastwood, is a true story centered around three men who become heroes when they stop a terrorist attack. The movie stars the actual men playing themselves.

