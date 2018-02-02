Looking For A Valentine's Gift For Your Man?

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away and if you're looking for something for the man in your life, or for yourself if you're a guy, there's a new boutique here in the D that you might want to check out!

Caitlin Riney, the founder of George Gregory, joined us in the studio today to tell us all about this new store for the guys in the D.

George Gregory is a casual, affordable shop for all age ranges. The store has everything from business casual to lounge clothes.

Riney has wanted to open a clothing store since she was in middle school. After dreaming for years, Riney decided to execute her plans and make George Gregory happen.

Riney brought in a few of the items the boutique offers, including button down shirts, hats, belts, socks and more.

To learn more about the store you can visit their website, or search Shop George Gregory on Instagram or Facebook.