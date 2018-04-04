Looking for a way to get your business up and running?

Listen to this, right now there is one million dollars up for grab in the D. It's all part of the second annual Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day competition. James Chapman, the Director of Entrepreneurship of Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund, joined us in the studio today to talk about the competition. Chapman brought along two previous winners of Detroit Demo Day, Steve Mazur and Kiki Louya.

Detroit Demo Day is a way to help get local businesses up and running in the D. To get in on the competition, people can go to the competition's website and submit an application. Any local Detroit businesses, or businesses willing to relocate to Detroit, are eligible to participate in the competition.

After the application process, there are a few rounds of judging with Chapman's team and established business leaders in the community. The finalists will pitch their businesses in front of a live audience and judge panel June 22 at the Detroit Music Hall. There can be up to 10 winners with 3 being people's choice winners.

Mazur, one of the winners from last year, owns Ash & Erie. Ash & Erie makes clothes for shorter men (5'8 and below). Mazur says that Demo Day is a fantastic program, a great way to get early funds, and a team behind you.

Another winner from last year, Kiki Louya, brought in some items from her business The Farmer's Hand. The Farmer's Hand is a small grocery and take-out counter that specializes in local products.

To enter Detroit Demo Day, go to the competition's website and submit your application.