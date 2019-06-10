Live In The D is Taking Off to New Destinations!

This week we are launching "Taking Off With Live In The D" by heading to Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. It is part of a chain of indoor water parks that started in the Wisconsin Dells.

"And Kalahari Resort is the biggest of all those indoor water parks," says Travis Nelson, part of the Nelson family that owns and operates the Kalahari Resorts.

As its name implies, Kalahari is an African-themed resort that was inspired by the Nelson family's many trips to Africa.

"Africa is the most amazing continent. The food, the people, the culture, the art are just endless, and what we've done has been really authentic. We've traveled to Africa, and we bring back those experiences, that art, and proudly display that throughout our resort," says Nelson.

Besides their 174,000 square feet of water park fun, they also have plenty of restaurants to keep you fueled for all that fun. For the parents, Kalahari also has a full-service spa with a halotherapy room.

However, the place to be this season is their outdoor water park. Kalahari recently opened up a new kids play area called Bug's Burrow, which has a variety of slides for kids to play on.

With a high ropes course and an arcade as well, Kalahari really does have something for everyone.

To see more of what Kalahari Resorts offers, including their special packages, and to make your family reservation, visit their website at kalahariresorts.com.

