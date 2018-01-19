Looking For An Action Packed Movie To See This Weekend?

Greg Russell was back with us in the studio today to talk about the latest and greatest movies out this weekend.

The robbery thriller that makes it's way to theaters this weekend is called Den of Thieves. The story centers around an elite police squad and elite criminals that battle it out. A fun movie to kick back and enjoy.

12 Strong, a post- 9/11 war drama that stars Chris Hemsworth, is about a group of soldiers that get sent over to the Middle East after 9/11 to prevent any further terrorist attacks on the United States.

