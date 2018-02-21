Looking For Good Food And Drinks This Weekend?

When you think of comfort food, mac n' cheese may come to mind. When it comes to comfort drink, there's nothing wrong with an ice cold beer. Put those two together and you have "Mac N' Brews," an event happening Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market.

Paul Kosmides, the General Manager of Granite City Food and Brewery and Kim Mellon, the Spokesperson for "Mac N' Brews" joined us in the studio today to talk about the cheesy event.

Granite City Brewery will be one of the restaurants participating in this event. The Brewery has three locations in Michigan: Troy, Northville, and downtown Detroit.

Kosmides showed us how to make their special mac that will be offered at the event, which includes a beer infused cheese sauce.

"Mac N' Brews" is a sampling event of over 30 vendors selling different kinds of mac n' cheese dishes. Along with the mac, the event will have over 150 craft beers to sample.

To get more information on the event, and to purchase tickets visit their website at http://macnbrews.com