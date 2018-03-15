Looking For Saint Patrick's Day Plans?

Rich Rice the Founder of Detroit by Design joined us again to talk about What's Happening Around The D this weekend. We know there will be a lot of green in Detroit this weekend for the Spartans playing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow night, but also it's St' Patrick's Day on Saturday.

Detroit Irish Fest is happening in Greektown on Randolph. There will be live entertainment, food, adult beverages, a heated tent, Irish dancing, and so much more. It's a 21 and older event and starts at 9am.

Sunday at the Masonic Temple at 6 PM is "Rockin' Road to Dublin". It's a stage show rock and dance concert, think The Lord Of The Dance meets rock n' roll. Tickets are $31.

Our friends at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe have an amazing show this weekend. Saxophonist Alex Graham is playing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Alex is a Michigan native and has played with the likes of The Four Tops, The Temptations, and the O'Jays. Two shows per night. No cover Thursday. $15 cover Friday and Saturday. For more information visit DirtyDogJazz.com

There's also a big event over at the Charles H. Wright museum this Saturday. It's "Black Women Rock" spear headed by Jessica Care Moore who was on Live In the D earlier this week. This is all about women in music and the arts. There will be several performances during the show. It's Saturday, March 17th at 7:30 PM at the Wright Museum.

