Where you need to hang out in the D this weekend

It’s right around the middle of the summer and there are so many fun things happening around the D this week. Life, city and style editor, with the Michigan Chronicle and the woman behind the blog Single Black Chick, AJ Williams joined us in our studio to talk to us all about the things there are to do this weekend.

There is a new event happening in Southfield this weekend. The event is called Rhythm & Rhymes Festival. Headliners will include Alexander Zonjic, Nick Colionne and Tim Bowman. It takes place at the Civic Center this Saturday, July 21st, from 1pm to 9pm. Admission is free.

Things will get a little loud downriver in Trenton this weekend for the annual Roar on the River. This event is a speed boat race taking place along the river and there will be music, a carnival and food of course! The fun festival takes place at Elizabeth Park and runs Friday, July 20th , to Sunday, July 22. This is an event for the whole family!

The dogs are going to be stealing the show in Farmington over the weekend. The Fido Fest is part of the Greater Farmington Area Founders Festival. At the event there will be air dogs that catch Frisbees, and also they dive into water. You and your pup are sure to enjoy the Rock N’ Roll K9’s Performance Team, who jump rope, limbo and do agility demonstrations.

There is an international competition in Metro Detroit this weekend at Palazzo Di Bocce in Lake Orion. It is called the International Bocce Tournament. There will be competitors from eight countries that will play. You can attend the tournament Friday, July 20th through Saturday, July 21st and admission is free.

