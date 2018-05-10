Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

AJ Williams the Chief and Editor for the Michigan Chronicle joined us today to tell us what is going on around the D.

The DIME Student Show is a musical showcase put on for us by our friends at the Detroit Institute of Musical Education. The showcase that will feature student artists. The show is on Friday May 11th, and doors open at 7pm.

If you want to enjoy a blast for the past, Tom Jones is coming to the Detroit Opera House! He'll be singing all his famous songs Friday night.

Jennifer Lewis will be at the Wright Museum Saturday, May 12th, at 5pm. She will be doing a book signing and presentation for her new book The Mother of Black Hollywood.

We all know about dog shows, but there are also cat shows and you can enjoy one this weekend. Cat Fanciers Association Cat Show will be at University of Michigan Coliseum Saturday May 12th, from 9am to 4pm. There will be six rings of competition.