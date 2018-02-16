Looking For Something To Do This Weekend?

Rich Rice, the Founder of Event Planning Company Detroit By Design joined us in the studio today to catch us up on what's happening around Detroit.

Come Play Detroit is doing an 80's ski themed event on February 17 at Mike's Pizza Bar from noon until 4 pm. The event costs $15 to participate and benefits Detroit Dog Rescue. Come in your best 80's ski attire.

The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe has Dennis Coffey performing Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17 at 6 pm. There is a $15 cover charge.

Royal Oak has a whiskey tasting event called "Whiskey Business" this Saturday, February 17 at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market. The event starts at 7:30 pm and ends at 10:30 pm. A general ticket costs $45 and gets you 10 whiskey tastings.

The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor is hosting a Dinosaur live show called "Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live" this Sunday, February 18 at 3pm. To learn more about what's happening in and around Ann Arbor, check out http://allaboutannarbor.com

To check out more events happening around the D, head to http://clickondetroit.com/liveguide