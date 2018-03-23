Looking For The Perfect Pooch For You?

We're all 4 pets, and of course we have to go all out when it's National Puppy Day! Liz Blondy, the Owner of Canine To Five joined us in the studio today with three adorable puppies.

Blondy talked to us about how to pick the right puppy for your family.

The first thing to think about she says, is thinking about what kind of dog is best for your family. Think about the energy level, what kind of size dog do you want, and grooming needs.

Once you've selected the right dog for you and your family, the next step is to socialize and train the puppy. Canine To Five offers puppy socialization classes, and Blondy says it is important to start your puppy in classes as early as possible. Puppies are in their key socialization period at a young age, so it's important to expose them to as many new things as possible.

Canine To Five has a "puppy play date" in April for dogs from 12 weeks to 6 months of age.

To all of our animal lovers out there, tune in to our "All 4 Pets" special Sunday evening at 7 PM on Local 4.